Defeat in State elections failure of Congress not of INDIA alliance: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 05: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that BJP’s victory in three states is not the defeat of INDIA alliance, but to some extent failure of Congress.

Speaking with reporters in Hazratbal, Omar, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the INDIA alliance has not failed at all, but some statements have come to fore, which need to be discussed and put to an end.

“The state elections were not fought by the alliance, but different political parties contested on their own, thus it’s not the defeat of the alliance, but to some extent the failure of Congress party at individual level,” he said.

Replying to a query, Omar said, he cannot speak whether Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has got any intimation or not, but as far as National Conference is concerned, it has received an invitation for dinner at Rahul Gandhi’s residence tomorrow—(KNO)