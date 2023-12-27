Dense fog blankets Kashmir, Pahalgam coldest at minus 4.6 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 27: Dense fog continued to engulf most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday while the mercury settled below freezing point at all the stations across the Valley.

Amid forecast of dry weather conditions till December 31st, Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the foggy mornings would continue to be witnessed during the next few days.

However, the night temperature continues to settle below freezing point across the Valley today while Pahalgam was the coldest place at minus 4.6 degree Celsius.

According to the data prepared by the MeT department here, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 2.6 degree Celsius while the night temperature of minus 3.2 degree Celsius was also recorded in South Kashmir’s Qazigund station.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.2 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degree Celsius.