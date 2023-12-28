Dense fog persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 3.3 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 28: Dense fog continued to blanket most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Thursday while the night chill has further intensified across the region.

With no forecast of any weather activity till December 31st, Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the foggy mornings would continue to be witnessed till December 31st.

Besides, the night temperature continues to settle below freezing point across the Valley today while Pahalgam was the coldest place at minus 5.4 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir shivered at minus 3.3 degree Celsius while Qazigund in South Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 3.8 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, has recorded a low of minus 2.6 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a low of minus 4.3 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.0 degree Celsius.