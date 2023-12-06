DGP extends greetings to Homeguards & Civil Defence on 61st Raising Day

Srinagar, Dec 06: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Wednesday extended greetings to the officers, staff and members of the Homeguards & Civil Defence on the occasion of its 61st Raising Day.

In his message, the DGP said, “Dear officers, Staff and Members of the Homeguards & Civil Defence, as we celebrate the 61st Raising Day of the Homeguards & Civil Defence, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one of you. Over the years, your dedicated force has exemplified unwavering commitment, resilience, and a strong sense of duty towards the safety and security of our communities.”

DGP said: “In the face of evolving challenges, your vigilance and preparedness have been crucial and both the organizations have emerged as key players in safeguarding civilian lives and property in times of emergency, natural calamities and disastrous. The Homeguards & Civil Defence play a pivotal role in the field of public awareness and community capacity building. Your selfless service is a testament to the spirit of public duty and has supplemented and complemented the efforts of the different wings of J&K Police.”

He added let us take this moment to reflect on our achievements, learn from our experience, and renew our commitment to excellence. Together, let us continue to stand as a beacon of protection, ensuring the well-being of our fellow citizens.

“I commend to each member of the Homeguards & Civil Defence for your dedication and hard work. May we continue to serve with honour and uphold the values that define our noble profession,” DGP added.