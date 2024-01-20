DGP, GOC 16 Corps strategize placement of personnel at vital locations for incident-free Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 20: Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu & Kashmir RR Swain and GOC 16 Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva on Saturday chaired a high-level security meeting in Jammu wherein preparations for the Republic Day 2024 were reviewed.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Army, Police, CAPFs and sister agencies.

The meeting was aimed to discuss the challenges and counter measures to be adopted for ensuring a safe and secure environment for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the national event.

Detailed discussions were held to strategize the placement of personnel at vital and important locations for incident free celebrations. Counter measures to be adopted were also discussed threadbare.

During the meeting it was agreed upon by all participating officers to go for proactive security arrangements for each and every venue across the Jammu region where celebrations are taking place.

The officers gave thrust on strengthening human intelligence besides leveraging technology aspects in order to enhance the security. Stress was also laid on taking the religious heads on board by having quality interaction with them ensuring that peace and stability is maintained. Jurisdictional officers were directed to anticipate possible subversive acts and prepare counter measures accordingly.

The officers were directed to focus on monitoring social media platforms, to report and rebut any misinformation. Directions were given for taking strict action against users sharing concocted, anti-social and anti-national content. Specific directions were issued to field officers to not to let the guard down to thwart any attempt to disturb the communal harmony.

Underlining the continuous attempts from adversaries across the border, special focus was laid on strengthening functional synergy between the forces besides ensuring planned joint area domination, special nakas and revisiting anti-terror/anti infiltration security grids. Security of vital installations and religious places was also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP J&K R.R Swain said that the highest level of alertness needs to be maintained to foil any terror or law & order incident by adopting a proactive approach and by using all the legal tools available.

He emphasised on strengthening of intelligence, security and border grids for an appropriate response to any situation. The DGP said that the intentions of the adversary are to be foiled by a pro-active approach and by implementing innovative district level plans. He directed the officers to increase the physical movement of the leadership in their respective jurisdictions ensuring that all the vulnerable places, pockets and spots are taken care of by way of different security checks.

The officers of different forces, Army, CAPFs, Police and Intelligence agencies, gave their assessments in detail regarding different kinds of challenges on the eve of Republic Day.

ADGP Armed, J&K SJM Gillani; GOC 26 Div. Major General Gaurav Gautam; ADGP Railways J&K Sunil Kumar; ADGP CID J&K Nitish Kumar; IGP BSF Jammu, Dinesh Kumar Boora; IGP Hqrs PHQ B. S Tuti; IGP Armed/IRP J&K M N Tiwari; DIG BSF (Ops) Brig. Vikrant Nayar; BGS 16 Corps Arvind Chouhan; DIG JSK Range Shakti Pathak; DIG CRPF Jammu Ramesh Kumar; DIG SSB Sudhir Verma; DIG Armed Jammu Nisha Nathyal; SSP Jammu, AIsG of PHQ, AIG CISF Anoop Sinha; SP Ops Jammu and gazetted officers of different forces attended the meeting in person.

IG CRPF Jammu, Sandeep Khirwar; ADGP Law & Order J&K Vijay Kumar; ADGP Jammu Anand Jain; DIG UR Range; DIG DKR range; DIG RP Range and all district SSsP of Jammu province attended the meeting through video conferencing.