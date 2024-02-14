DGP J&K pays homage to martyr’s of 2019 Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar, Feb 14: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on behalf of J&K Police Pariwar Wednesday paid heartfelt homage to the courageous souls who made ultimate sacrifice in 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

“On behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar DGP J&K Sh. R. R. Swain pays heartfelt homage to the courageous souls who made ultimate sacrifice in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. “The sacrifices of CRPF personnel will forever be etched in our hearts. As we remember these heroes, let’s renew our commitment to securing peace,” J&K Police quoted DGP Swain as having said.