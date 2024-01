Srinagar, Jan 14: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday informed due to some unavoidable circumstances that DGP J&K Public Grievance program will now be held on Monday.

Police clarified that the public meeting will start from 1030 hrs however the venue will remain unchanged.

“It is inform that the DGP J&K Public Grievances Redressal Programme will now be held tomorrow(Monday, January 15/01/2023) at 1030hrs.The Venue will remain same. Inconvenience is regretted,” J&K Police in a post on X said.