DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Program scheduled for tomorrow postponed

Srinagar, Feb 02: Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday informed that DGP J&K Public Grievance Redressal-cum-Interaction Programme scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed, and the schedule of the next programme will be communicated separately.

“General public through this notice is informed that the DGP J&K Public Grievance Redressal/Interaction Programme in Kashmir Zone for Saturday i.e 03/02/2024 is postponed due to some important engagements,” J&K Police said in a post on X.

They added that the schedule of the next programme i.e place and venue, date and time will be communicated separately.