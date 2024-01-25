DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Programme scheduled for Saturday postponed

Srinagar, Jan 25: Jammu & Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Program scheduled for Saturday has been postponed in view of pre and post Republic Day arrangements.

The Police said that date, time and venue for the next Public Redressal Programme will be communicated separately.

“General public through this notice is informed that in view of the pre and post Republic Day arrangements, the DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Programme originally scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed,” J&K Police said in a post on X.

“The date, time and venue for the next Public Grievance Redressal Programme will be communicated separately,” Police added.

