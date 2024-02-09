DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Programme scheduled for tomorrow postponed

Srinagar, Feb 09: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday informed that DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal Programme scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed.

“It is to inform the general public that DGP J&K’s Public Grievance Redressal/Interaction Programme in Jammu Zone, scheduled for Saturday, i.e. February 10, 2024, has been postponed. The details for the next programme i.e. place and venue, date and time will be communicated separately,” Jammu & Kashmir Police said on X.