DGP’s public grievances redressal programme on Jan 22 in Awantipora

“This is to inform that the next “Public Grievances Redressal Programme” of DGP J&K will be held at DPL Awantipora on 22nd January 2024(Monday) from 03:00 PM onwards,” said a police spokesman.

A help desk has been established at DPL Crossing Jawbrara Awantipora from today where people visiting can register for the Grievances Redressal Programme.

The people who wish to bring their grievance in notice of the DGP J&K should submit a written application with full particulars and mobile number on which they can be contacted by the officers/team members for follow up action.