Div Com Kashmir promises minimum power cuts if electricity used judiciously

Srinagar, Dec 06: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday said that if consumers use electricity judiciously, the authorities will minimise power cuts further.

He said the government has made sufficient arrangements of power supply for prioritised installations including hospitals.

“You will see better electricity supply this winter. Also if consumers use electricity judiciously, curtailments will be minimised further,” said Bidhuri.

He said the government has made sufficient power arrangements for vital installations. “Directions have been passed to the concerned to ensure better heating arrangements in hospitals. Gensets have been made available to meet demands in exigencies,” he said.

He added that people by and large should realise their responsibility and use electricity judiciously. “Those availing flat rate but not paying monthly fee are doing injustice with consumers in metered areas who are paying tariffs on time,” said Bidhuri.