DM, SSP Kulgam urge netizens to report misuse of social media

Srinagar, Dec 07: District Magistrate Kulgam has urged the netizens to refrain from all sorts of misuse of social media platforms.

In this regard, FAQs for general public have been issued to make them aware in sensitive situation and educate them on reporting misuse of social media u/s 144 CrPC.

FAQs:

1. What happens if I receive a message propagating terrorism or secessionism or threat or intimidation or communally sensitive material on my mobile/computer (SM Platform, both open & closed) from known/unknown people?

Ans: It should be reported at an earliest, to the nearest P/S (Police Station) or P/P (Police Post) with a screenshot, mentioning all the details.

2. What happens when I accidently/involuntarily forward or share a message/post propagating terrorism or secessionism or threat or intimidation or communally sensitive material, from my mobile/computer, to other numbers (contacts) or Groups?

Ans: Firstly, the messages are recalled back (like DELETE FOR ALL on WhatsApp) ASAP. If the time has elapsed, then a clarification, to each contact /group, to which it was shared, should be issued/sent, clarifying the stance and then screenshots to be saved separately.

Secondly, as a precautionary measure, it should be reported to the nearest P/S or P/P.

3. What happens when I receive a message or post, propagating terrorism or secessionism or threat or intimidation or communally sensitive material, on my mobile/computer, but I haven’t downloaded it and subsequently not reported it to the authorities? (However, it was discovered later on).

Ans: If you haven`t downloaded and subsequently not forwarded/ posted any such messages then there is no criminality. However, as a responsible citizen, you must report such type of messages whenever you receive/ download or whenever you get to know about such messages, to the nearest P/S or P/P.

4. What happens if I continue to be the member of a Social Media Group, which is frequented with messages or posts, propagating terrorism or secessionism or threat or intimidation or communally sensitive material, whether or not I have clicked a link or downloaded any content?

Ans: The presumption will be against you, unless you have opted out of the group or reported the group to the police authorities. It will be presumed you agree and approve the content shared in the group as a conspirator.

Earlier DM in an order has informed that some anti-national person(s) or group(s) are resorting to misuse of social-media networking platforms on internet by way of ‘preparing’ or ‘posting’ or ‘spreading’ or ‘propagating’ or by way of ‘forwarding’ or ‘sharing’ incendiary messages and propagandas of terrorist and banned separatist outfits.

Such activities, as per the order , are being carried out with intention to glorify terrorists and their actions, Intimidate and terrorise the individuals or general public or a sections of public, exhort member(s) of public to resort to violence by inciting, encouraging and spreading disaffection/hatred, or to Propagate terrorist and secessionist ideology and false narratives, and Promoting fell of hatred, ill-will on religious grounds and is likely to disturb the public order and tranquility.