Dr Ashraf Ganie honored with ‘Subhash Mukherjee Memorial Oration’ at ESICON-2023

Srinagar, Dec 22: Noted endocrinologist, Dr M Ashraf Ganie, was conferred with “Subhash Mukherjee Memorial Oration-2023” at the 52nd Annual Conference of the Endocrine Society of India (ESICON-2023) in Hyderabad.

Dr Ganie received a gold medal, a plaque and a cash prize as part of the award.

Dr Ashraf delivered the Oration at the 4-day ESICON-2023 attended by around 2000 delegates from ESI and South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies (SAFES).

This year, ESI awarded two other scientists namely Dr Sujoy Gosh from IPGMER Kolkata and Dr Sandeep Mathur from SMS Jaipur with PN Shah oration and MMS Ahuja oration respectively.

Dr Ganie, President of M P PCOS Society and presently Professor of Endocrinology & Metabolism and Sub-Dean Research at SKIMS Srinagar, was awarded this oration for his extensive research in the field of reproductive endocrinology and metabolism.

Subhash Mukherjee Oration has been instituted in memory of Dr Subhash Mukherjee, legendary Indian scientist and physician who used in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to become the architect of India’s first and the world’s second test tube baby.

Mukherjee created history in collaboration with Sunit Mukherji, a cryobiologist, and Dr Saroj Kanti Bhattacharya, a gynecologist while working on the pioneering IVF project at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College, Kolkata.

Pertinently, Dr Ganie was awarded four years back by ISSRF with TC Ananad Kumar Gold Medal named after the architect of 2nd test tube baby in India.

Dr Ganie has extensively contributed to the field of Clinical Research at local, national and international levels and as Convener of National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) for J & K Ladakh.

He is recognized as one of the prominent researchers in the field of Diabetes and PCOS at global level and principal investigator of World’s two large studies.

Dr Ganie was working as Associate Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi before joining at SKIMS Soura as a Professor. At SKIMS, he has taken many initiatives to create a vibrant research ecosystem by establishing the Department of Clinical Research, Medical Research Unit (MRU), establish Research Cell, and other similar facilities.