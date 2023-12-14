Dr Rafeeq Masoodi bereaved; mother passes away

Srinagar, Dec 14: The mother of former secretary of Cultural Academy and president Adbi Markaz Kamraz, Dr Rafeeq Masoodi passed away on Thursday evening.

Family sources told Greater Kashmir that her condition worsened around 9 pm following which she was moved to District Hospital Baramulla. However, she breathed her last on way to the hospital, they said.

Sources said that Dr Masoodi is currently in New Delhi and he will be leave for the valley early morning tomorrow.

They said that the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held around 11:30 am tomorrow at their ancestral village Dangiwacha Rafiabad in northern Baramulla district.