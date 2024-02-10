Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Afghanistan, felt in Kashmir too

Srinagar, Feb 10: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Afghanistan Saturday evening at around 11:15 IST, National Center for Seismology said.
The earthquake, whose jolts were felt in Himalayan Kashmir too had a depth of 120-kilometres in Afghanistan, NCS said.
However, no loss of life or property is yet reported in any region.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 10-02-2024, 23:14:44 IST, Lat: 36.14 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 120 Km ,Region: Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/ZHDTnkv1ex@KirenRijiju @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/twPBkCpCOI
