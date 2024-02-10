Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Afghanistan, felt in Kashmir too

GK Web Desk

February 10, 2024 11:50 pm No Comments

Srinagar, Feb 10: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Afghanistan Saturday evening at around 11:15 IST, National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake, whose jolts were felt in Himalayan Kashmir too had a depth of 120-kilometres in Afghanistan, NCS said.

   

However, no loss of life or property is yet reported in any region.

