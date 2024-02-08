ED arrests Kupwara resident in money laundering case

Srinagar, Feb 08: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Kupwara resident in money laundering case linked to admissions of Jammu and Kashmir students in MBBS and other courses in Pakistan.

In a post on X, ED as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that it has arrested Mohammad Abdullah Shah, a resident of Kupwara under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with money laundering case.

It said that the was linked to accused persons involved in terror financing who were hand in glove with Pakistani handler Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who arranged admissions in MBBS & other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from J&K.

The Central agency said that Mohammad Abdullah Shah was produced before the court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Kashmir. “The court has granted ED custody till February 13,” it said.