ED attaches over 257 Kanal land in loan fraud case in Srinagar’s Shivpora

Srinagar, Dec 15: Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached immovable property measuring over 257 Kanal in Shivpora area of Srinagar in connection with a loan fraud case involving a fake cooperative society.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that ED has provisionally attached immovable property in the form of land measuring 257 Kanal and 19 Marlas at Shivpora, which is valued at Rs 193.46 crore in a PMLA case related to the financial fraud.

He said that the fraud involved sanctioning of loan to the tune of Rs 250 crore in 2019 to a fake cooperative society named River Jehlum Cooperative House Building Society.

The official said that the the then chairman of JKSTCB and others were involved in this fraud case.