ED conducts searches in Rs 250 cr J&K Cooperative Bank fraud case

Srinagar, Nov 30: Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches related to J&K Cooperative Bank fraud of more than Rs 250cr in the name of fictitious housing society, officials said today.

In a brief statement, the Srinagar office of the ED said that six places, including the premises of former Chairperson of J&K Cooperative Bank.

“Today Srinagar ED office is conducting search u/s 17 of PMLA in the money laundering case related to J&K (cooperative) Bank Fraud of more than Rs 250 Cr in the name of fictitious Society namely River Jhelum cooperative House building Society,” statement reads.

“Total 6 premises have been covered including the then chairperson J&K (cooperative) Bank, Trustees of society in Srinagar,” statement added.

Notably, ACB has already filed chargesheet against Mohd Shafi Dar, Hilal Ahmed Mir (Chairman of fake society) and others for commission of offences under Sections of IPC and Corruption Act.