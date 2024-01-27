ED files prosecution complaint against 3 persons in terror funding case

Srinagar, Jan 27: Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against three persons in a terror funding case in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement, issued to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the complaint was filed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay and Mohd. Iqbal Khan before the special court Srinagar.

The statement reads that the court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notices to the accused persons for further trial.

“ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR dated 11.07.2015 registered by Police Station Kulgam (J&K) against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad. Kambay, Mohd. Iqbal Khan, Mohd. Abbas Sheikh (Later killed in encounter) and Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh (Later killed in encounter) for the offences under section 420 of Ranveer Penal Code (RPC) pari-materia to sections 420 of IPC, 1860 and Sections 17, 18 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 for raising funds for the purpose of committing terrorist activities,” it reads.

It added that ED investigation revealed that the accused persons were raising funds for terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley on the directions of terrorist outfit namely Hizbul Mujahidin and thus, generated huge proceeds of crime.

“Part of proceeds of crime so generated from them were also found in possession in the form of 33 gold coins and ₹17.50 Lakh, which was to be used in terrorist activities. Further investigation is under progress,” it reads.