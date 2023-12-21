EJAC delegation meets Chief Secretary

Srinagar, Dec 21: A delegation of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) met Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and welcomed him on his first visit to Kashmir after his posting as the chief secretary .

According to a press release, in the meeting, the EJAC delegation gave a warm welcome to Dulloo and heartiest congratulations and the best wishes .

On the occasion, the leaders wished to have a broad based meeting with the Chief Secretary to discuss all the pending issues confronting the employee fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir in the near future.

The leaders, on the occasion assured their full support and cooperation to Chief Secretary. The delegation was led by President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam and the prominent leaders of the high power delegation include the General Secretary EJAC Altaf Ahmad Handoo , President of Private Schools Association J&K G N Var and others.