Elderly house owner charred to death in Srinagar fire incident

Srinagar, Jan 31: An elderly man was charred to death in a fire incident in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

An official told News Agency Kashmir Scroll that fire broke out in a residential house owned by Bashir Ahmad Parnoo son of Late Mohammad Amin in Jawahar nagar.

He said that with the efforts of fire and emergency, police and locals fire was brought under control, however, while clearing the debris the body of the house owner was recovered in a charred condition.

He said that the body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities while investigation has been taken up.(KS)