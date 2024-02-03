‘Fake’ doctor apprehended, clinic seized in Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 03: Health Department on Saturday apprehended an alleged doctor and sealed his clinic in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“It has come to the notice of undersigned that one alleged fake doctor is practicing in Anantnag. Taking cognisance of the matter, a team of Officers/Officials was deputed from this office, which sealed the clinic immediately and an investigation in this regard is going on”, reads a circular, a copy of which lies with GNS, by Chief Medical Officer Anantnag Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Zagoo.

“As such, in order to make the system transparent, all the Private Hospitals/Clinics of District Anantnag are hereby directed to furnish the information of all the doctors practicing in their respective Hospitals/Clinics as per the devised proforma within three days positively”, reads the circular.