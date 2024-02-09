F&ES Rescues 2 Persons Stuck Inside Accident-hit Tipper in Nowshera Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 9: Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) successfully rescued two persons after they were stuck inside a tipper, hit by an accident in Nowshera area in Srinagar.

As learnt by GNS, two persons Lateef Ahmad Bhat and Arif Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Budgam, were stuck inside a tipper bearing registration number JK04 7173 after the vehicle turned turtle on the road near Nowshera marriage hall.

Upon receiving the information, Fire and Emergency Services Nowshera employees swung into action and launched an advanced rescue operation and saved the lives of both the persons.

Both the persons are said to be doing well and are with their respective families now.

Meanwhile, the families of the duo besides the locals have appreciated the role of F&ES for the prompt action to save the two precious lives.