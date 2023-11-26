Fire breaks out in Bohri Kadal, F&ES on job

Srinagar, Nov 26: A fire broke out in a commercial building at Bohri Kadal area of downtown, Srinagar, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a fire has erupted from the top story of a commercial building, situated near the famous ‘Bazar Masjid’ in Bohri Kadal, Srinagar.

He added that the F&ES personnel have reached spot and are dousing off the flames.

According to initial reports, no loss of life or injury has been reported.

Pertinently, a 75-year-old woman has died while three other family members have been critically injured after a gas cylinder blast occurred due to a fire incident in Lal Bazar.

This is the second fire incident in the district today—(KNO)