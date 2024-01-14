Fire breaks out in DKG Poonch, doused after Army swung into action

Srinagar, Jan 14: A massive fire broke out in forest area near Dera Ki Gali in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, which however was doused by Army after strenuous efforts.

Defense spokesperson based in Jammu said that army responded to the situation promptly and saved many lives and infrastructures. The spokesperson also said that due to coordinated and synergetic efforts of civil agencies and security forces the fire was brought under control.

