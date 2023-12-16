Forces alert to thwart any infiltration bid on LoC in J&K: IG BSF

Pulwama, Dec 16: Inspector General of Border Security Force Ashok Yadav on Saturday said that the force has heightened its vigilance along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any potential infiltration attempts.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Civic Action Program in Pulwama, the IG BSF, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that BSF along with Army have dominated all the vulnerable patches to avert any infiltration bid.

He said that intelligence reports suggest that there are 250-300 terrorists present at the launchpads waiting to infiltrate, while security forces are alert to foil their attempts.

He said that the BSF has always remained alert to thwart any attempt of infiltration and they will continue to do so. “People were always connected with forces, however, it has increased over the last few years and if the public will continue to cooperate, developmental activities can be taken forward in a much better way,” he said.

The IG said that the BSF has been working to provide different skills to youth and women so as to make them financially independent.