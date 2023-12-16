Four cops injured in highway accident near J&K’s Banihal

BANIHAL, December 16: Four cops of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police were injured in a road accident on NH-44 near Banihal this evening, officials said.

Police said a vehicle on way to Srinagar from Doda skidded off the road near Chamalwas Banihal on the highway and rolled down few meters from the highway near Chamalwas, 5 kms from Banihal.

They said local police and Banihal volunteers launched a rescue operation and moved all the injured to Sub district hospital Banihal.

The condition of all the injured cops is stable, said a hospital official.

The injured were identified as Adil Nazir son Nazir Ahmed of Hazratbal Srinagar, Mehraj ud Din son of Abdul Rashid Resident of Noor Bagh Srinagar, Sajad Ahmed son of Assadullah resident of Qazigund and Parvaiz Ahmed son of Abdul Rashid resident of Anantnag.