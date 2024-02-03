Four held along with ‘forged tickets’ at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, Feb 03: The Security officials at the Srinagar International Airport Saturday detained four people after they were found in possession of forged air tickets, officials said.

They told Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com that four men- all locals, were apprehended along with air tickets, which were tempered at Srinagar Airport and subsequently all the detainees were later handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation.

The officials identified the accused as Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, son of Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Baghiyas Chattabal Srinagar, Junaid Ahmad Bhat, son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Utterosoo Nejigund Anantnag, Aaqib Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Lal Bazar Srinagar and Sakir Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ahnager, a resident of Eidgah, Srinagar.

While confirming the detention, an official told KDC that all four persons had managed entry into the airport using forged tickets.

He said, upon preliminary investigations, it was found that the motive of accused people behind this act was to see off their parents, who were leaving for Umrah at the airport. Further investigation of the matter is going on, he added.