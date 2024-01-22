Four Kashmiris named in physically disabled men’s India team

Srinagar, Jan 22: Four Kashmiri boys have made their entry in Indian Physically Disabled Men’s Team for the five-match T20 series against England to be played in Ahmedabad between January 28 and February 06.

The series is being organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), supported by BCCI.

Wasim Iqbal (batsman); Jaffer Amin Bhat (batsmen); Majid Ahmad Magray (off spinner); and Aamir Hasan (fast bowler) have been selected for Team India Squad.

The team members include Vikrant Keni (captain), Wasim Iqbal (vice-captain), Swapnil Munghel, Shanmugam D, Jaffar Amin Bhat, Radhhika Prasad, Ravindra Sante, Yogendra B, Lokesh Marghade, Majid Ahmad Magray, Pawan Kumar, Mohd Sadiq, Duvvuru Akhil Reddy, Aamir Hassan, Sunny, Shiv Shankara GS; who belongs from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Haryana, Delhi, Andra and Karnataka.

Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia, will host the last match of the five-match series along with the closing ceremony on February 06.

Similarly the first two matches will be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium Complex, in their ‘B’ ground, while third and fourth match will be held in the Gujarat College and Railway Ground, respectively.