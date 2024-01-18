Four residential houses gutted in Baramulla blaze

Srinagar, Jan 18: Four residential houses were gutted in a massive fire in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that fire broke out in one of the houses today morning and soon engulfed nearby houses.

He said that in the incident at least 4 houses were gutted, while some livestock also were charred in this massive blaze.

Locals, however, alleged that due to poor condition of the road fire tenders couldn’t reach the spot in time, resulting in significant damage to residential houses.

The cause of fire was being ascertained, the official said.