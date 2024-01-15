Four residential houses, two cow sheds damaged in Budgam blaze

Budgam, Jan 15: Four residential houses and two cow sheds were damaged in a devastating fire incident in the Pakharpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

Reports reaching news agency Kashmir Dot Com said that fire broke out in a residential house, spreading to engulf other structures, resulting in damage to four residential houses and two cow sheds in Bon-Mohalla Pakharpora.

They said, firefighters promptly reached the spot and successfully doused the flames, preventing further damage. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury reported.

The owners of the damaged residential houses were identified as Mohammad Aslam Mir, Nisar Ahmad, Mohammad Akbar Dar, and Abdul Rashid.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been set into motion.