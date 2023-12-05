Four tourists, local driver die in cab mishap at Zojila Pass

Ganderbal, Dec 05: Five persons, including four tourists, died after their cab met with an accident at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday afternoon.

An official told Greater Kashmir that an SUV with at least seven tourists on board met an accident and plunged into a gorge at Yadav Morh near Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway.

He said that a rescue operation was launched immediately, adding that at least four tourists died in the mishap. The deceased are said to be from Kerala.

The official said that two other persons, including the driver of the ill-fated vehicle, were seriously injured in the mishap. They were moved to PHC Sonamarg where from they were referred to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment. However, the driver, who has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Awan – a resident of Satrina Kangan – succumbed at the tertiary care facility.

He said that two more inmates of the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the mishap.