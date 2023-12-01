From tragedy to triumph: Armless cricketer from Anantnag inspires nation on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ stage

Anantnag, Dec 01 : Aamir Hussain Lone, a resilient armless cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, graced the stage of the popular singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” in Mumbai, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and judges alike, with his remarkable journey as a cricketer.

He received a special invitation from Anu Malik to attend a “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” episode. Accompanied by his father, Aamir expressed immense happiness at sharing the stage with renowned Indian stars such as Anu Malik, Vicky Kaushal, Himesh Reshammiya and others.

While sharing his tragic story on the show, Lone recalled that when he was eight years old, his mother asked him to deliver meals to his brother at their family-owned sawmill. “The sawmill was left operational as my family and other workers had lunch. My jacket got caught in the machinery, which resulted in me being armless,” he told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

After the tragic incident, Lone’s father, Bashir Ahmad Lone, disposed of the sawmill. Despite his personal tragedy, Lone harboured a deep love for cricket. After completing his first year at Government Degree College Bijbehara, Anantnag, a teacher recognised his cricketing talent and guided him towards para cricket.

“During my childhood, I aspired to be a cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar, with dreams of representing my country. However, the tragic incident shattered my dreams. Yet, my grandmother urged me not to lose hope,” Aamir said, adding that one day, he asked his grandmother to roll a ball towards him, and a smile lit up her face. “Wherever she dropped the ball, I moved to hit it. With time, I learned and perfected the techniques of cricket.”

Once he joined college, a para cricketer’s camp was underway, providing him with an opportunity to play for the para cricket team. “During my turn to bat, I scored 30 runs. This accomplishment led to my selection as the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team,” Lone said. “In 2015, I played at Wankhede Stadium for my second national appearance, and by 2017, I had the honour of representing my country in Para International Cricket in Bangladesh.”

After hearing Lone’s story on the “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” show, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal expressed that he had resolved the biggest problem for him. The actor said he would feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to portray Aamir’s life in a movie.

“I am glad I met Aamir Bhai today. The term ‘Bahadur’ isn’t thrown around casually, but it truly fits him. He’s a true hero, and I salute his bravery,” Vicky shared.

Lone attributed his success to his grandmother, who “played an important role in my achievements”. “Until my Grandmother’s demise, she dedicated her whole life to me. After that, I had to adapt, managing tasks independently with my feet and chin,” Aamir said—(KNO)