Government issues alert on newfound side-effect of painkiller Meftal

Srinagar, Dec 07: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), the pharmaceutical standard body, has issued a drug safety alert regarding the commonly used painkiller mefenamic acid, commercially known as Meftal.

The Pharmacovigilance Program of India (PvPI), responsible for monitoring adverse drug reactions (ADRs), conducted a preliminary analysis revealing a potential side effect—Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.

DRESS syndrome is a severe allergic reaction that can be fatal, with approximately 10% of affected individuals facing mortality.

Despite Meftal not being an over-the-counter product, it is widely utilized in India for various purposes, including relieving menstrual pains, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and is commonly administered to children for high fever.

The alert urges healthcare professionals and patients to monitor potential adverse reactions closely.

If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website – www.ipc.gov.in – or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.