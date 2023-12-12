Govt okays payment of Dearness Allowance to employees on revised rates

Srinagar, Dec 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday approved the payment of dearness allowance to its employees on revised rates with effective from July 1, 2023.

“In continuation to the Government Order No. 93-F of 2023 dated 04.05.2023, it is hereby ordered that Government employees working in regular pay scale under 7th Pay Commission recommendations shall be paid Dearness Allowance as; Existing Rate of DA per month 42% of Basic Pay to 46% of Revised Rate of DA per month with effect from 01.07.2023”, reads an order.

The order further reads that “i) The term ‘Basic Pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc. ii) The arrears on account of additional instalment of Dearness Allowance from July 2023 to November 2023 shall be paid in cash in December 2023. The revised Dearness Allowance shall form part of monthly pension/family pension from December 2023 onwards; iii) The payment of Dearness Allowance involving a fraction of 50 paisa and above shall be rounded to the next higher rupee and the fraction of less than 50 paisa shall be ignored.”