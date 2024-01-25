Government Promotes 27 DySsP To Incharge Superintendents of Police

Srinagar, Jan 25: Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday accorded sanction to the promotion of twenty-seven Deputy Superintendents of Police to Incharge Superintendents of Police.

The new promotees, as per an order, a copy of which lying with GNS, include; Sunil Kumar, Ashok Sharma, Pritpal Singh, Zaheer Abbas, Shafat Mohd Najar, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Zaffar Iqbal Nawaz, Bashir Ahmad Teli, Mir Murtaza Hussain Sohil, Iftikhar Ahmad, Peerzada Aijaz Ahmad, Nissar Ahmad, Mohd Irfan Khan, Aumer Iqbal, Syed Sajad Hussain, Mumtaz Ali, Regzin Sandup, Shivali Kotwal, Arvinder Singh Kotwal, Altaf Ahmad Naik, Wajahat Hussain, Mohd Muzaffar Jan, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Kacho, Mohd Shafiq, Gh. Hassan Sheikh, Rashid Younis and Rajinder Singh.

The placement, the order reads, has been made on a stop-gap basis in the officers’ own pay and grade.