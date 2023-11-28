Government Suspends Regional Director, Survey & Land Records Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 28: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has put on suspension Regional Director, Survey & Land Records, Anantnag, pending enquiry into his conduct.

Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, has been placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr. Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey & Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956”, reads an order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

“During the period of his suspension, he shall remain attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir”, reads the order further. (GNS)