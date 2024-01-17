Govt forms fact finding committee into ‘irregularities’ in supply, installation of Power Fencing System across 10 jails in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 17: The Government on Wednesday constituted a Fact Finding Committee with Director General of Police as its convenor to enquire into the “irregularities” committed in supply and installation of Power Fencing System across 10 Jails of Jammu & Kashmir.

Besides DGP as convenor, the members of the committee include Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department and FA/CAO, Home Department, according to a government order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

“The committee shall examine all aspects of the case, including actions taken by the officers/officials of Prisons Department at the time of issuing the Supply Order, and the process followed while allotting CMC/AMC Contract, without adhering to the terms and conditions of tender for the project,” the order reads.

The committee has been also tasked with fixing the responsibility for acts of omission and commission on part of the officers and officials of the Prisons Organization.

“The committee shall furnish its report to the Government along-with recommendations, within a period of 30 days.”