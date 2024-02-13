Govt Gives Employees ‘Last Opportunity’ To File APRs, Warns Against Failure

Srinagar, Feb 12: The government on Monday extended timeline as “last and final opportunity” for filing Annual Property Returns on PRS Portal by its workforce.

“Vide Circular No. 36-JK (GAD) of 2023 dated 21.12.2023, followed by notification dated 29.12.2023, all the employees working under Jammu and Kashmir Government were advised to file their property returns for the year 2023, w.e.f. from 1st of January, 2024 to 31st of January, 2024, on the PRS portal, which is accessible on https://prs.jk.gov.in,” the government said in a circular , a copy of which lies with GNS.

However, the government said, it has been observed that many employees have failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeline and have thus made a default in this mandatory process.

It has also been observed that various employees have registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their property returns, thus they too have caused a default in submission of their details, it said.

The failure/non-submission of the property returns by the Government employees invites a punitive action under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder. Further, it said, the defaulting employees shall be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and shall be punishable under the Act.

Moreover, it said, non-submission of the property returns will result in denial of the vigilance clearance of defaulting employees.

“The matter has been considered in the General Administration Department and it has been decided that a last and final opportunity may be granted to these defaulting employees, who have failed to submit their property returns within the stipulated timeline,” it said, adding, “Thereafter, no more opportunity shall be granted and action as mentioned above shall be initiated against the defaulters. Accordingly, it said, the submission of property returns by the defaulting employees shall be allowed through online mode on the Property Return System (PRS Portal) w.e.f. 13.02.2024 to 27.02.2024.

“Further, all those employees who had registered themselves on the Portal but not submitted their property returns shall submit the same, besides, the unregistered employees shall get themselves registered on the portal and subsequently submit their property returns, during the above stipulated period,” the Circular reads, adding, “In case the employees encounter issues related to OTP, they shall update their current mobile numbers and email IDs on CPIS portal and further, in case of any other issue/ technical support, they may forward their concerns on support-prs@jk.gov.in for speedy redressal.”

The government further enjoined upon all the Controlling Officers/Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure compliance with regard to filing of property returns by all the defaulting employees of their establishment.

“Further, Administrative Departments shall also assess the progress in this regard.”