Govt orders two IPS officers to continue their position till posts held by them

Srinagar, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Monday ordered promotion of two IGP’s to the rank of Additional Director General of police with their current post declared as equivalent to ADGP.

The order stated that both officers will continue their positions till posts held by them.

According to an order, a copy of which lies with Greater Kashmir, IGP Jammu Anand Jain and IGP CID Nitish Kumar have been promoted to the rank of ADGP.

The order stated that the officers shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by them.