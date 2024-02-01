Gradual improvement in weather in J&K from today afternoon: MeT

Srinagar, Feb 01: Meteorological Department has forecasted cloudy weather with light snowfall at few places in Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday afternoon, and added thereafter will be a gradual improved in the weather.

He said on Feb 2nd the weather will generally remain dry with possibility of over light snow at isolated higher reaches. From February 3 to 4 there is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain (in Jammu region) at many places.

He added the weather will likely remain dry from February 5 to 12.

The official said that in past 24 hours, the parts of Kashmir valley witnessed snowfall while as parts of Jammu region received rains.

“In past 24 hours middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian received 10 to 15 inches of snow. Also lower reaches and plains of north, northwest and south Kashmir parts received 6 to 8 inches of snow. Besides plains of central Kashmir has received 2 to 4 inches of snow,” the MeT official said.

He also said that in past 24 hours light to moderate rain with thunder over Jammu division with light snow over few middle and higher reaches occurred.

He added due to intermittent moderate to heavy snow since past 3 days over higher reaches the important passes have been closed temporarily. In this regard travelers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow administration and traffic police advisory in letter and spirit.