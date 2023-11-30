Gulmarg, Doodhpathri among several areas receive fresh snowfall, rains lash plains

Srinagar, Nov 30 : The famous tourist destinations including Gulmarg and Doodhpathri experienced fresh snowfall on Thursday while rains lashed plains, bringing the mercury down.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), reports said that several areas of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, which include Gulmarg and Doodhpatri as well.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places and light snowfall over middle and higher reaches today.

Meanwhile, the night temperature improved across Kashmir with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a minimum temperature of 5.3 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Qazigund settled at 5.0 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam it settled at 1.5 degree Celsius.

According to data, Konibal and Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0 degree Celsius each—(KNO)