Gulmarg: Record turnout on Christmas sets stage for exuberant New Year’s eve celebrations

Gulmarg, Dec 26: World-famous tourist destination Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive a huge influx of tourists in the coming months, especially on New Year.

The Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) along with other administrative wings and tourism players gears up properly for a successful winter tourist season. People from across the world visit Gulmarg during peak months of winter. The government is ready to welcome tourists by providing them with all needed facilities.

Gulmarg, which is one of the most incredible tourist destinations, is famous for its eye-catching view during the snowfall season as well as the season of lupine flowers, which usually begins in mid-June and lasts until the end of July.

Snowfall and other adventure activities including skiing, snow skating, snow cycling and the Khelo India event, organised by the J&K sports council, youth sports and services and the Department of Tourism increase tourists’ attraction towards Gulmarg.

Hoteliers have already received guidelines from administrators regarding good arrangements including furnishing, proper electricity heating, arrangements, regular hot water supply and quality food at their restaurants.

Meanwhile, tourists dressed as Santa Claus marked Christmas Day celebrations in Gulamrg, Tourists also made their way to a picture perfect St. Mary Church in Gulmarg to celebrate the festival. Members of the Christian Community headed by Father Eric and Father Venoo held a prayer ceremony at the Church and prayed for the welfare of all the people of the valley and for a peaceful new year ahead.

“Guess who came to #Gulmarg to celebrate #Christmas Eve? After all, what better place to celebrate the #holiday season? Join us for the new year festivities in #Jammu & #Kashmir! #Christmas2023 #newyear #snow #winter #travelling #SeasonsGreetings” posted JK Tourism on X.