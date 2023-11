Srinagar, November 17: Encounter has started between militants and security forces in Behrote Budhal area of Rajouri district in Jammu division on Friday.

A senior police officer told GNS that a team of Police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area on a very specific input.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, officer added.(GNS)