Gurez valley draped in white after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 17: Gurez valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was covered in a white blanket as it received another spell of fresh snowfall on Sunday morning.

Reports said that the upper reaches of Gurez valley, including Bagtore and Churwan areas, received fresh snowfall today morning while the plains of Gurez also received light snowfall.

Razdan Pass, which is the gate way to this mountainous valley, has also received fresh snowfall late last night, reported news agency Kashmir Scroll.

The 84-km Bandipora-Gurez road was closed for all sorts of vehicular movement in view of weather advisory issued by meteorological department on Saturday.