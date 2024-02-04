Gurez valley receives above 1ft fresh snowfall, road clearance in full swing

Srinagar, Feb 04: The Gurez valley of Bandipora received above 1ft fresh snowfall from yesterday evening, and around 2-3 feet snowfall accumulated in the Dawar Gurez, while around 3-4 feet of snow has accumulated at Tulail Valley.

An official told Kashmir Scroll that the snow clearing machines are on full swing and most of the link and main roads have been cleared in the early morning for traffic movement.

The Gurez-Bandipora road had been already closed for traffic movement due to heavy snowfall at Razdan pass from the several days.

Authorities have issued helpline numbers already in Bandipora from any emergency services. Peoples have been also advised to not move towards upper reaches after a low level avalanche warning from the meteorological department in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir.