‘Harmonious start of 2024’: Spiritual heads unite at Ajmer sharif Dargah

Srinagar, Jan 02: In a serene commencement to the New Year, Huzoor Babaji Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the revered spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, undertook a profound spiritual journey to Ajmer Dargah Darbar Sharif. The visit unfolded with a heartwarming reception by Hajj Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin Dargah Ajmer Sharif, and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, accompanied by a devout gathering from across India and around the globe.

The ceremonial welcome at the entrance of Ajmer Dargah Sharif exemplified the spirit of unity, as Hajj Syed Salman Chishty and Huzoor Babaji shared moments of mutual admiration, respect and exchanged expressions of goodwill, read a statement, issued by Chisthy Foundation, Ajmer.

The spiritual leaders, representing faith traditions, symbolized the essence of interfaith harmony, cooperation and cherish the universal message of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz which is Unconditional Love and Service towards All, it said.

The spiritual sojourn commenced with Huzoor Babaji’s prayers and meditation at the revered sufi shrine, seeking blessings for global peace, harmony, and the well-being of human fraternity. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of collective devotion as the sea of devotees present joined in prayer and reflection, read the statement.

Babaji also presented a full covering of sacred Ghilaf at Mazar Sharif, along with floral tributes followed by a visit Shaikh Baba Farid sb ChillahGah, where the Sufi Saint meditated in seclusion for forty days.

Hajj Syed Salman Chishty expressed his gratitude for the visit, emphasizing the importance of fostering understanding and collaboration among diverse spiritual communities. The Chishty Foundation, under his leadership, actively promotes interfaith dialogue, humanitarian initiatives, and the universal values of love and compassion.

“The interaction between Huzoor Babaji Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji and Hajj Syed Salman Chishty served as a catalyst for promoting spiritual inclusivity and mutual understanding. Both leaders exchanged thoughts on the commonality of their teachings, emphasizing the shared goal of guiding humanity towards a path of inner transformation and enlightenment. This visit serves as a reminder of the shared values that unite us all, fostering a global community built on love and understanding,” added the statement.

Additionally, they took the time to appreciate the soul-stirring qawalis sufi sema music at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions of the sacred space.

This sacred convergence serves as a powerful reminder of the shared values and beliefs that transcend boundaries and bring people together.

The presence of a diverse congregation of devotees underscored the significance of this spiritual convergence, transcending cultural and religious boundaries. The collective energy and devotion witnessed during this visit epitomize the universal message of Radha Soami Satsang Beas – a message of love, peace, and spiritual awakening.