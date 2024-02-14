Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to Pulwama attack martyrs

Srinagar, Feb 14: Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said the supreme sacrifices of CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in February 14, 2019 in Pulwama terrorist attack, will be remembered always.

I bow to the valorous martyrs of Pulwama, who laid down their lives for our motherland. Their supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. Nation will forever remain indebted to our bravehearts. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2024

