Hours after facility sealed, Srinagar orphanage head says all 18 kids safe

Srinagar, Nov 10: Terming the reports that 18 children of Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust were missing as false, the Trust head Friday said all children are safe and that they have shifted to another location on the directions of Child Welfare Committee (CWC). He also said that the trust has proper Society registration while the file for CWC registration is pending for unknown reasons.

Earlier, CWC Srinagar chairperson Dr Khair-un Nisa told media men that Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust at Nundreshi Colony, Bemina was unregistered and 18 children of the Trust were missing. The news spread like a fire in Srinagar forcing the Trust head to come up with a clarification.

Talking to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Chairman Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust, Abid Ali Sheikh said that they shifted to Sector 5, Hamdaniya Colony Bemina on the directions of CWC. “All 18 children are safe. Ten of them have gone home, seven are with us and one is a local who goes to his home on a daily basis. There is no question of any child being missing. The only thing is that we shifted to Hamdaniya Colony from Nundreshi Colony,” he said, adding that there was a miscommunication due to shifting of the house.

Sheikh said that the Trust has proper society registration and the file for CWC registration is pending for unknown reasons. Earlier in the day, CWC chairperson Dr Khair-un-Nisa visited Nundreshi Colony and told media men that Trust was given enough time to come up with the registration but it failed. She also said that 18 children admitted in the Trust were missing and the trust was running illegally.

Present on the occasion SDM Srinagar had sealed the Trust at Nundreshi Colony, Srinagar- (KNO)